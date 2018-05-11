The Nashville Predators pulled goalie Pekka Rinne just 10:07 into Game 7 of the Preds' second-round series with the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night.

Rinne -- a Vezina Trophy finalist for the NHL's best goaltender -- allowed two soft goals, the first when Jets defenseman Tyler Myers' shot went off Rinne's blade and in at 8:41.

Jets center Paul Stastny made it 2-0, finding the back of the net at 10:47.

In seven shots on goal, the Jets had scored twice.

Moments later, Predators coach Peter Laviolette pulled Rinne, putting backup Juuse Saros in the net. It's the third time this series Saros has come on in relief.

Defenseman P.K. Subban got the Predators on the board with a power-play goal at 15:54.

If Rinne doesn't return to the game, his 10:07 in the net is the least amount of time played by a starting goalie in a Game 7 in NHL postseason history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.