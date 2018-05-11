Kyle Dubas has been promoted to general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, team president Brendan Shanahan announced Friday.

Dubas, who has served as assistant GM since 2014, will replace Lou Lamoriello, whose contract expired at the end of this season and will transition into a senior advisor role.

The Maple Leafs set franchise records for points (105) and wins (49) in the regular season, having made back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since a six-season run from 1999 to 2004.

As assistant GM, Dubas was responsible for player personnel, managing the team's farm system as well as the team's research and development department. He also served as GM of the Toronto Marlies, the team's AHL affiliate that had the most regular-season points for the second time in three seasons.