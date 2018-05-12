Mike Fisher is leaving hockey again.

The 37-year-old forward, who came out of retirement in February and helped the Nashville Predators to the brink of the Western Conference finals, announced Saturday that he is hanging his skates up again, this time for good after 18 seasons.

"I've milked this cow as long as it'll go," Fisher said, according to NHL.com. "It's bone dry."

Fisher first retired last offseason after a Predators team he captained lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final. But he decided to return early this year, and ended up signing a contract ahead of the trade deadline, making him postseason-eligible.

Fisher ended up playing 16 games in the regular season, recording two goals and two assists. He played another 12 in the playoffs (one goal), although he missed the decisive Game 7 against the Winnipeg Jets with a lower-body injury.

"You don't want to be cleaning out your locker in May, there's no question," Fisher said. "I had a great three months or whatever it was. I enjoyed every minute of it. I enjoyed coming to work with these guys. It was a great group of people, from the players to the whole organization and staff.

"I'm glad I came back. It was awesome. Obviously disappointing, but that's the way it goes sometimes. I know this team, they'll learn and grow and be better. There's a lot to look forward to."

Fisher, who resides with wife and country music star Carrie Underwood in Nashville, didn't rule out remaining with the Preds in some capacity.