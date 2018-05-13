TAMPA, Fla. -- Center Nicklas Backstrom will miss his third straight playoff game with a right hand injury, as the Washington Capitals face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday night.

Backstrom took the morning skate but didn't take line rushes or a role on the power play. He walked out of Amalie Arena wearing a brace on his right hand, which was injured in Game 5 of the Capitals' semifinal series against the Pittsburgh Penguins when Backstrom blocked a shot from Justin Schultz.

Editor's Picks Caps avoid post-Penguins hangover for G1 win After finally exorcising their demons and eliminating the Penguins, the Capitals remained focused as they took Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Lightning.

He missed the Capitals' series-clinching game against the Penguins and Game 1 victory over the Lightning.

Lars Eller has moved up to the second line in Backstrom's place.

Capitals coach Barry Trotz has said Backstrom is considered "day to day" and he expects the center to play in this series.