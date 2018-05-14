Relive the top moments of Winnipeg's Game 1 win. Catch a new episode every Friday of Quest for the Stanley Cup, exclusively on ESPN+. (1:00)

After losing Game 1 of the Western Conference finals to the Winnipeg Jets, 4-2, the Vegas Golden Knights could be in for a change in Game 2. Based off morning skate rushes, it appears Tomas Tatar could be inserted into the lineup.

Tatar took line rushes on the wing, and spent time Monday morning on the Golden Knights' second power-play unit. Veteran David Perron did not skate, while forward Oscar Lindberg skated with the scratches.

Vegas coach Gerard Gallant, as usual, was coy about his lineup and said fans will know during pregame warmups. "If [Tatar] plays, definitely has a good shot, great release," Gallant said. "That's what he can do really well. Great shot in the slot."

The Golden Knights paid a big price to acquire Tatar at the trade deadline from the Red Wings. They sent Detroit a first-round pick (2018), a second-round pick (2019), and a third-rounder (2021). Tatar, 27, is no rental: his contact runs through the 2020 season, with a $5.3 million cap hit.

However, it hasn't been smooth sailing since his arrival. In 20 regular-season games with Vegas, Tatar has just four goals, two assists and a minus-11 rating. Tatar has played in only four playoff games for the Golden Knights, with his last appearance coming in a May 2 loss to the San Jose Sharks in the second round. He has not recorded a point in the playoffs.