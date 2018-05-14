Relive the top moments of Winnipeg's Game 1 win. Catch a new episode every Friday of Quest for the Stanley Cup, exclusively on ESPN+. (1:00)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- After losing Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, the Vegas Golden Knights are in for a change in Game 2 against the Winnipeg Jets. Tomas Tatar has been inserted into Monday night's lineup.

Tatar took line rushes on the wing and spent time Monday morning on the Golden Knights' second power-play unit. Tatar will play on the third line with Cody Eakin and Ryan Carpenter. Veteran forwards David Perron and Oscar Lindberg were both listed as scratches.

Vegas coach Gerard Gallant, as usual, had been coy about his lineup Monday.

"If [Tatar] plays, definitely has a good shot, great release," Gallant said. "That's what he can do really well. Great shot in the slot."

The Golden Knights paid a big price to acquire Tatar at the trade deadline from the Red Wings. They sent Detroit a first-round pick (2018), second-round pick (2019) and third-rounder (2021). Tatar, 27, is no rental: His contract runs through the 2020 season, with a $5.3 million cap hit.

It hasn't been smooth sailing since his arrival. In 20 regular-season games with Vegas, Tatar has just four goals, two assists and a minus-11 rating. Tatar has played in only four playoff games for the Golden Knights, with his last appearance coming in a May 2 loss to the San Jose Sharks in the second round. He has not recorded a point in the playoffs.

Like Tatar, forward Tomas Nosek was also in the Golden Knights' lineup Monday night for the first time since that May 2 loss. Nosek was slated to begin the game on the fourth line with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Ryan Reaves.