All three Nashville Predators players not under contract for 2018-19 will not return to the team, according to general manager David Poile.

Poile said Monday that the Predators plan to move on from forward Scott Hartnell and defenseman Alexei Emelin, who will both be unrestricted free agents.

Hartnell, 36, had 13 goals and 11 assists this season. The 16-year veteran plans to contemplate retirement.

"I'll take some time away to think about it," Hartnell told the Tennessean. "These last couple months, just wondering if I still have it, if I could still skate. I thought I played pretty solid, but your heart's got to be there too with it, and that passion. I feel like it's there."

Scott Hartnell, left, says he will consider retiring after the Predators make it clear they will not bring back the pending unrestricted free agent. Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Emelin had one goal and eight assists in 76 games.

The third player not under contract, center Mike Fisher, announced his retirement Saturday. The Predators also have forward Miikka Salomaki and backup goalie Juuse Saros as restricted free agents.

Poile also acknowledged that the team will discuss a contract extension with defenseman Ryan Ellis, who will be entering the final season of a five-year deal. Ellis, 27, has previously said he wants to finish his career with the Predators.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.