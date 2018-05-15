Kyle Turris wasn't a man without a country, but that's about all he had Tuesday. The Nashville Predators forward joined Team Canada at the world championships, but his gear didn't make it to Denmark for the game against Germany.

"A lot of craziness just getting over here," Turris told NHL Network between the first and second periods. "My equipment still hasn't shown up."

Turris borrowed a pair of skates from Islanders forward Mathew Barzal. Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad lent him some sticks, and the rest of the Canadian team pieced together a set of gear.

Canada did have a No. 8 sweater ready for him.

"The first couple laps of warm-up, I was just trying not to fall," Turris said.

The 28-year-old Turris was available after the Winnipeg Jets knocked out the Predators in seven games in the conference semifinals. He was acquired from Ottawa midway through the season and had 51 points in 76 games.

Canada needed a win in its final game of the group stage. The Canadians were routed by Finland 5-1 in their last contest and sat in fourth place in Group B heading into the game against Germany.