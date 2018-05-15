Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom was not in the lineup for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, missing his fourth straight game with a right hand injury.

Backstrom blocked a shot by Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz in Game 5 of their semifinal series, and has worn a brace on his hand since then. Backstrom has participated in morning skates with the Capitals, but has not taken line rushes or any time with their power-play units.

The Capitals are undefeated since Backstrom went out and are up 2-0 on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the conference finals. Lars Eller, who replaced Backstrom on the Capitals' second line, has two goals and two assists against the Lightning.

Coach Barry Trotz said on Tuesday that Backstrom remains "day-to-day."