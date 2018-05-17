Winnipeg Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers missed Game 3 of the Western Conference finals Wednesday because of an undisclosed injury.

The Jets did not provide details on why Ehlers wasn't playing against the Vegas Golden Knights but confirmed before the game he was indeed injured. He also sat out Wednesday's optional morning skate.

Ehlers, Winnipeg's third-leading points producer this season with 60, had 29 goals and 31 assists during the regular season. Before sitting out Wednesday's 4-2 loss, the 22-year-old winger had been held without a goal in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Jets coach Paul Maurice said before the game that he wasn't worried about Ehlers' postseason scoring drought.

"Nik Ehlers hasn't scored a goal," Maurice said. "But that line's been pretty darn good and we just won our first two rounds, so I don't care if Nikky scores. I want him to play the best game that he can. Whether he puts the puck in or not, doesn't matter. The line's got to outplay the other line. That's it."