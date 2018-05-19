Marian Hossa's playing career appears to be over.

The Chicago Blackhawks winger told the Slovakian publication Novy Cas, "I will not play hockey anymore," in an interview published Saturday.

Hossa, 39, played 19 seasons in the NHL with the Blackhawks, Ottawa Senators, Atlanta Thrashers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings and won three Stanley Cups.

Last June, Hossa revealed he had a progressive skin disorder and was dealing with side effects from a medication he was taking to treat it. The Blackhawks placed Hossa on long-term injured reserve on Oct. 4, and he missed the entire 2017-18 season.

Hossa has three years remaining on a deal with Chicago that carries a $5.275 million cap hit, although his actual salary is $1 million, which is notable if his contract were to be moved by the Blackhawks.

Chicago general manager Stan Bowman addressed Hossa's future after this past season.

"What I do know is that his status is unchanged," Bowman said in April. "His physical condition hasn't improved, so at this point there's no indication he's going to play next year, either. That's about all I know at this point. We'll probably have more discussions on that in the coming weeks, but his medical condition is unchanged."

Hossa recently put his Chicago condo up for sale, and told the Slovakian newspaper he plans to return to Slovakia. However, he left the door open to return to a role with the Blackhawks organization when his contract expired.

Hossa had 525 goals, 609 assists and 1,134 points in 1,309 regular-season games and 52 goals, 97 assists and 149 points in 205 playoff games. Hossa ranks 35th in NHL history in goals, 82nd in assists, 54th in points, and 61st in games played.

The Blackhawks missed the playoffs this season for the first time since 2008.