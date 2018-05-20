Ryan Reaves scores the go-ahead goal and Marc-Andre Fleury makes 31 saves as the Golden Knights beat the Jets 2-1 to win the West. (2:52)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The Vegas Golden Knights' inexplicable inaugural season just keeps getting more improbable.

The Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday on the road to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final. Vegas dropped the first game of the Western Conference finals then won four straight, never trailing in that span.

The Golden Knights become the second expansion team in the NHL, NBA, NFL or MLB since 1960 to reach a championship series in their first season. The other team was the 1967-68 St. Louis Blues, although that was a time when the league had just 12 teams and eight made the playoffs.

The Jets had the second-best record in the NHL and their longest winless streak during the regular season was three games. They lost four straight to end the season.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury once again sparkled for the Knights, stopping 32 shots for the win. It has been quite the year for Fleury, a former No. 1 pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, for whom he won 375 games (and three Stanley Cups) over 13 seasons.

On May 17, 2017, Fleury allowed four goals on nine shots in the first period of the Eastern Conference finals against the Senators, and was pulled in favor of Matt Murray -- Fleury's final appearance for Pittsburgh.

One year and three days later, he is once again in the Stanley Cup Final, this time with a group that has nicknamed themselves the "Golden Misfits."

Ironically, the two players to score for Vegas on Sunday were not chosen in the expansion draft. Winger Alex Tuch tallied a goal 5:11 into the first period; Tuch was acquired as part of a trade agreement between the Minnesota Wild and Golden Knights, in which Vegas agreed to take forward Erik Haula in the expansion draft, instead of one of the Wild's better unprotected players. Ryan Reaves tipped in a shot at 13:21 of the second perod for what would be the game-winner. Reaves was acquired at the trade deadline from the defending-Stanley Cup champion Penguins.

Even the Golden Knights did not predict this success.

"We don't have high expectations for this year," owner Bill Foley told ESPN in August. "We're going to be competitive. If we're going to lose a game, we'd like to lose by a goal or two, not lose by five or six. We don't want to be a walkover team. We want to be competitive, we want to be entertaining on the ice, we want to score some goals."

Foley, who paid a $500 million fee for expansion, also said in August: "We'll be pretty good in three years and we'll make a run in five or six."

The Golden Knights' stunning season sets the bar high for the next time the NHL expands. The league, currently at an uneven 31 teams, has allowed an ownership group from Seattle to apply for expansion. The fee the NHL set is $650 million, a $150 million raise from Vegas.