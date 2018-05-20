COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Sweden capped a victorious run through the ice hockey world championship by edging Switzerland 3-2 on Sunday in the final after a penalty shootout to successfully defend its title.

Forward Filip Forsberg scored the decisive goal in the shootout to give Sweden a third world title in six years and 11th overall.

Sweden won all 10 matches at the tournament.

"We wanted to win the gold medal, and here we are,'' Sweden forward Viktor Arvidsson said. "It's unbelievable, especially for Filip. He's a great player, one of our top players. It's unbelievable to win with my teammates.''

Arvidsson, together with Nashville Predators teammates Forsberg and defenseman Mattias Ekholm, joined the Swedish team during the tournament after the Predators were eliminated from the NHL playoffs.

"We had the puck a lot,'' Arvidsson said. "They did a great job defending.''

Sweden outshot Switzerland 38-27 but could not get the puck past goaltender Leonardo Genoni.

Switzerland finished runner-up for the third time after 2013 and 1935. It has never won.

"We battled hard ... all the tournament long,'' Switzerland defenseman Mirco Muller said. "Once you look at the bigger picture, it's huge for Swiss hockey. But right now, there's a disappointment. We definitely had our chances.''

Switzerland stunned Canada 3-2 in the semifinals after a 3-2 upset against Finland in the quarterfinals.

"They were close to winning the whole championship. So, credit to them,'' Sweden forward Magnus Paajarvi said.

Gustav Nyquist wristed a shot from the slot high into the net for Sweden to answer the Swiss opening goal by Nino Niederreiter.

Timo Meier scored a second-period, power-play goal to restore the one-goal advantage for Switzerland in the second.

Mika Zibanejad equalized on a power play from the point, forcing overtime.

