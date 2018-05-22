The drama of "Game of Thrones: Toronto Edition" continues in the Maple Leafs' front office.

Assistant general manager Mark Hunter, who had been with the Maple Leafs' managerial staff since October 2014, has mutually parted ways with the team. Hunter, 55, had previously been the owner, vice-president, and general manager of the London Knights in the OHL for 12 years.

"Following extensive discussions with Mark, he and the Toronto Maple Leafs have mutually agreed to part ways," said Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan. "I'd like to sincerely thank Mark for everything he's done for this organization over the last four years and I wish him nothing but the best in the future."

News of Hunter's exodus comes one day after it was reported that former general manager Lou Lamoriello was leaving his senior advisor role with the Leafs to take over hockey operations for the New York Islanders.

The catalyst for both departures was the promotion of 31-year-old assistant general manager Kyle Dubas to general manager after three seasons of tutelage under Lamoriello. Hunter was a finalist for that job and was passed over in favor of Dubas, sparking immediate speculation that he would leave the organization.

According to Bob McKenzie of TSN, Hunter is still under contract to the Leafs. Under the conditions of that deal, he is not permitted to work for another team until after both the 2018 NHL draft in June and the free-agent signing period in July.