Goaltender Antti Niemi has agreed to re-sign with the Montreal Canadiens on a one-year, one-way contract worth $950,000, the team announced Tuesday.

Niemi, 34, would have been an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

In 19 games with the Canadiens last season, Niemi was 7-5-4 with a 2.45 goals-against average.

He also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers last season, finishing 0-4 in five games. In 24 games total, he was 7-9-4 with a 3.12 goals-against average.

A two-time All-Star, he has played in 447 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Dallas Stars, Penguins, Panthers and Canadiens and is 234-134 with a 2.52 goals-against average.

He won a Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2010, starting 22 games in the playoffs and finishing 16-6 with a 2.63 goals-against average.