          Brooks Orpik helped off ice after hit from behind by Cedric Paquette

          play
          Orpik takes brutal hit (0:39)

          Brooks Orpik is checked hard into the boards by Cedric Paquette and has to be helped off the ice. No penalty is assessed. (0:39)

          11:06 PM ET
          • Greg WyshynskiESPN

          TAMPA -- Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik was helped from the ice by trainers after a brutal hit from behind by Tampa Bay forward Cedric Paquette in Wednesday's Game 7, series-clinching victory over the Lightning.

          Orpik went back to the end boards in his own zone to play the puck. Paquette rammed him in the numbers, with Orpik's head hitting the glass in front of him. He crumpled to the ice and remained down for about two minutes.

          There was no penalty on the play.

          Orpik did not take another shift in the second period. He's averaged 17:18 per game in 18 postseason games, with three assists.

