          Experts' picks for the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, Conn Smythe winner

          The Stanley Cup Final will feature two franchises -- the Capitals and Golden Knights -- battling for their first title. Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports
          7:50 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Our NHL writers, analysts and editors weigh in with their predictions for the Stanley Cup Final -- plus their picks to win the Conn Smythe, which is awarded to the MVP of the playoffs.

          ESPN experts panelists: Ben Arledge, associate editor; John Buccigross, SportsCenter anchor; Linda Cohn, SportsCenter anchor; Sachin Chandan, hockey researcher for ESPN The Magazine; Aimee Crawford, senior editor, ESPN The Magazine; Emily Kaplan, national hockey reporter; Tim Kavanagh, general editor; Don La Greca, ESPN Radio host; Steve Levy, SportsCenter anchor; Victoria Matiash, NHL fantasy columnist; Barry Melrose, NHL analyst; Chris Peters, NHL prospects columnist; Greg Wyshynski, senior NHL writer.

