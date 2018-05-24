Our NHL writers, analysts and editors weigh in with their predictions for the Stanley Cup Final -- plus their picks to win the Conn Smythe, which is awarded to the MVP of the playoffs.

Stanley Cup Final Picks STANLEY CUP WINNER CONN SMYTHE WINNER Arledge

Golden Knights in 7

Fleury



Buccigross

Capitals in 5

Kuznetsov

Chandan

Golden Knights in 5

Fleury



Cohn

Golden Knights in 7

Fleury

Crawford

Capitals in 7

Holtby

Kaplan

Golden Knights in 7

Fleury

Kavanagh

Golden Knights in 6

Fleury





La Greca

Capitals in 6

Ovechkin





Levy

Capitals in 7

Ovechkin



Matiash

Golden Knights in 6

Fleury



Melrose

Capitals in 6

Fleury

Peters

Capitals in 7

Fleury Virk

Capitals in 6

Holtby Wyshynski

Capitals in 6

Ovechkin

Previous experts' picks: Preseason | First round | Second round | Conference finals

ESPN experts panelists: Ben Arledge, associate editor; John Buccigross, SportsCenter anchor; Linda Cohn, SportsCenter anchor; Sachin Chandan, hockey researcher for ESPN The Magazine; Aimee Crawford, senior editor, ESPN The Magazine; Emily Kaplan, national hockey reporter; Tim Kavanagh, general editor; Don La Greca, ESPN Radio host; Steve Levy, SportsCenter anchor; Victoria Matiash, NHL fantasy columnist; Barry Melrose, NHL analyst; Chris Peters, NHL prospects columnist; Greg Wyshynski, senior NHL writer.