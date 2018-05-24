The San Jose Sharks have signed pending free-agent forward Evander Kane to a seven-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

The deal, reportedly worth $49 million, keeps the high-scoring winger off the open market and part of the Sharks' long-term future.

"At only 26 years old, Evander has established himself as one of hockey's true power forwards and an impact player," general manager Doug Wilson said in a statement. "We think his abilities mesh perfectly with our group of skilled, young players and veteran leaders.

"It's extremely heartening to have Evander join a trend of elite players who have chosen to remain in San Jose. It speaks volumes as to how players view this organization and further illustrates the continued commitment to our fans by our owner Hasso Plattner."

Kane, who turns 27 in August, was acquired from Buffalo at the trade deadline. Under the terms of that trade, the Sabres will get a first-round pick in 2019 instead of a second-rounder because Kane signed with San Jose. The selection is lottery-protected, so it could be moved to 2020 if the Sharks miss the playoffs.

Kane had nine goals and five assists in 17 games with San Jose. He added four goals and one assist in nine playoff games in his first career trip to the postseason.

Between the Sabres and Sharks, Kane finished last season with 29 goals and 25 assists, his second-most productive season to his 30-goal, 27-assist campaign for the Jets in 2011-12. Kane has 186 goals and 168 assists in 574 career games since entering the NHL as the fourth overall pick by Atlanta in 2009.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.