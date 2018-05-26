        <
          Former Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan joins Oilers as assistant

          9:27 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          EDMONTON, Alberta -- Former Calgary Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan has joined the Edmonton Oilers as an assistant coach.

          The Oilers hired Gulutzan, Trent Yawney and Manny Viveiros on Friday as assistants under head coach Todd McLellan.

          Gulutzan spent the last two seasons with the Flames, while Yawney is coming off a five-year run as an assistant coach with the Anaheim Ducks. Viveiros led the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos to a championship this season.

          The Oilers missed the playoffs this season after finishing 12th in the 15-team Western Conference standings with 78 points.

