LAS VEGAS -- NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says he has gotten "no pushback whatsoever" from owners regarding if the league should give a prospective Seattle franchise the same expansion draft rules that the Vegas Golden Knights received.

"I think clubs have learned a lot," Bettman said at a news conference before the Stanley Cup Final began in Las Vegas, where the Golden Knights hope to become the first expansion team in the NHL, MLB, NBA or NFL to win a championship in its inaugural season since the 1950 Cleveland Browns. "We needed to make the team more competitive. ... This was the first expansion in the salary-cap era. As we afford all of our clubs an opportunity to be competitive, it wouldn't make any sense to not have the expansion team the same way."

However, when the NHL's Board of Governors might vote on Seattle to become the league's 32nd team is up for debate. Bettman shot down speculation that the BOG would approve Seattle's bid in June at a meeting around the league's annual awards.

"There is a lot of due diligence that has to be done, a lot of interaction with the prospective ownership group, David Bonderman's group," Bettman said. "And so, we think we're on target. And depending on how everything goes, it wouldn't surprise me that there is a possibility that in the fall, early winter at the latest, that this could be addressed by the Board. But we're not there yet. And there is still work to be done."

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly added: "There has never really been a timetable. I don't view us to be behind anything. It's really their timetable in regards to how quickly they want to move this."

The Oak View Group -- led by investment banker David Bonderman, longtime sports executive Tim Leiweke and Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer -- reached a deal with the city of Seattle for $600 million to renovate KeyArena downtown. As a hockey venue, it is expected to seat about 17,000. Tod Leiweke, Tim's brother who left his job as the NFL's chief operating officer in March, is set to become the team's CEO and president.

In March, the group launched a season-ticket drive and said it reached 25,000 deposits within the first hour. That exceeds the goal of 10,000 deposits, which was reached in the first 12 minutes. The group has already submitted paperwork, including a $10 million down payment, to the NHL to be the league's 32nd franchise.

Bettman reminded at the news conference that KeyArena still needs to be renovated. The team's goal is to begin play in the 2020-21 season, which is viewed as an aggressive timetable.

Daly was asked about Houston's prospects of luring the NHL, especially as Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has expressed some interest.

"We've had some discussions with Houston," Daly said. "I don't think at this point and time there's interest in filing for an expansion franchise. I think they're relatively new NBA owners. They're getting their feet under them in terms of operating that franchise, knowing what that means. At some point and time, we'll have a discussion with them about whether there's an NHL team to pursue. But certainly at this point, they're focused on their NBA franchise."

Bettman was also asked about the link between CTE and concussions. Bettman's stance, which he has often repeated to the media, is that there is no scientific certainty that concussions lead to CTE. The commissioner did not want to get into the subject on Monday, saying: "I'm not going to start another news cycle."

Regarding sports betting, Bettman said the league is "looking for consistency" in terms of how it will approach the new ground.

"Whether that can be done federally, which would make it easier to make sure the rules of the game, types of bets are being placed, how things are being conducted, we'd like consistency, and we'd like to not have it vary state by state," Bettman said.

Bettman reiterated that despite speculation, the Ottawa Senators are not for sale.

ESPN's Greg Wyshynski contributed to this report.