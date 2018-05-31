        <
          Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov leaves Game 2 with apparent arm injury

          9:15 PM ET
          • Greg WyshynskiESPN

          LAS VEGAS -- Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, the NHL's leading playoff scorer, left Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night with an apparent injury to his left arm.

          After Kuznetsov played the puck into the Vegas Golden Knights zone, defenseman Brayden McNabb hit him hard along the boards with a check. Kuznetsov fell to the ice in pain, clutching his left hand.

          He left for the trainers' room with 5:18 remaining in the first period.

          Kuznetsov entered the game leading all players in the postseason with 25 points in 20 games, including 11 goals and 14 assists. He's Washington's top-line center, playing with Alex Ovechkin. Kuznetsov was on an 11-game point streak in the playoffs.

