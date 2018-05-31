Greg Wyshynski and Emily Kaplan explain the Capitals' mood after Braden Holtby's save in Game 2 and what Evgeny Kuznetsov's injury means. (1:27)

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov is day-to-day with an injury, according to coach Barry Trotz -- who wouldn't elaborate on the nature of the forward's injury.

The NHL's leading playoff scorer left the Capitals' 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night with an apparent injury to his left arm.

Trotz said Thursday that he might have more information on Friday when the Capitals have an optional skate before Saturday's Game 3 in Washington. He did not know whether Kuznetsov would be on the ice.

On Wednesday, Kuznetsov played the puck into the Knights' zone, and defenseman Brayden McNabb hit him hard along the boards with a check. Kuznetsov fell to the ice in pain, clutching his left hand.

He left for the trainers room with 5:18 remaining in the first period and missed the remainder of the game.

"The hit on Kuzy ... we thought it was high," Trotz said after the game. "You lose one of your top players on what we feel is a questionable hit. The league will look at it. But your bench rallies around it."

Kuznetsov entered the game leading all players in the postseason with 25 points in 20 games, including 11 goals and 14 assists. He's Washington's top-line center, playing with Alex Ovechkin. Kuznetsov was on an 11-game point streak in the playoffs.

The series is tied 1-1.

