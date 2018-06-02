WASHINGTON, DC -- Washington Capitals star Evgeny Kuznetsov participated in a full practice on Saturday morning before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. He deftly played the puck with linemates Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin. He joked around with teammates. It was all a far cry from Game 2, which he left with 5:18 remaining in the first period with what was feared to be a severe injury to his left arm.

Does he feel lucky?

"I was born lucky," he said with a laugh, sitting in his dressing room stall at Kettler Iceplex. Kuznetsov leads the playoffs with 25 points in 21 games, with 11 goals and 14 assists.

He left Game 2 after a hit by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb that crushed his left arm between their bodies. Kuznetsov fell to the ice, clutching that arm, and left for the trainers' room. The Capitals said he was questionable to return, but he ended up not playing again in their 3-2 win to even the series at 1-1.

Kuznetsov never wore a brace on his left arm or wrist after the game. He said it began to feel better "after we won."

On Saturday, coach Barry Trotz called Kuznetsov a "game-time decision," but all signs pointed to him being in the lineup for Game 3, continuing his reputation as one of the team's most durable players. Kuznetsov has missed only five games in the past four regular seasons.

"He does a good job not getting hit," said Wilson, "most of the time."

After Game 2, Trotz openly wondered if the hit should receive supplemental discipline from the NHL, with the league opting not to take action against McNabb. Kuznetsov downplayed its alleged illegality.

"I saw him all the way. It's a hockey play. We hit their guys. They hit our guys. I'm never going to judge the referees or other players on how they play," he said.

As the action shifts to Washington, D.C., for the first Stanley Cup Final game there in 20 years, his teammates were happy to see Kuznetsov as an active participant in practice. It means the Capitals' center spot remains loaded with Kuznetsov, Nicklas Backstrom and Lars Eller up the middle. It means they'll have one of their top offensive weapons back, sitting three wins away from the Cup.

"It's huge. Obviously, my linemate, great teammate. He's a factor for our team every single night. It's good to have him out there," said Wilson.