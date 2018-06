With Washington D.C. hosting its first Stanley Cup Final game since the 1997-1998 season, a couple members of the Capitals found themselves commuting to the game with fans.

Forward T.J. Oshie and defenseman Matt Niskanen were both spotted taking the Metro -- D.C.'s public rail system -- to get to Saturday's Game 3.

A planned outdoor concert ahead of the game and other street closures might have led the players to take the train rather than drive and park at Capital One Arena's garage.