WASHINGTON -- Evgeny Kuznetsov returned to the Washington Capitals lineup for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final after leaving Game 2 in Las Vegas with an apparent injury to his left arm or shoulder.

All signs pointed to Kuznetsov playing on Saturday night after the morning skate, as he participated fully with linemates Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin. He left Game 2 after a hit by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb that crushed his left arm between their bodies. Kuznetsov fell to the ice, clutching that arm, and left for the trainers' room.

The Capitals said he was questionable to return, but he ended up not playing again in their 3-2 win to even the series at 1-1.

After the game, Kuznetsov was not seen favoring or wearing anything to brace that arm.

Kuznetsov, who leads the playoffs with 25 points in 21 games, with 11 goals and 14 assists, said he was excited to play in the first Stanley Cup Final game in Washington in 20 years.

"Yeah, for sure. That's huge for our fans, and when we play on the road you see how many thousands of people came into Capital One Arena and that's huge. We feel that atmosphere and we just want to keep them happy," he said.