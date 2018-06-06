The Capitals get within one win of a Stanley Cup title. Watch "Quest for the Stanley Cup" on ESPN+ and streaming exclusively on the ESPN App. (0:36)

LAS VEGAS -- Throughout their history-making regular season, the Vegas Golden Knights skated freely without the burden of expectations. That continued through three rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Then things got real. They were Western Conference champions. Four wins away from the Stanley Cup became three wins away after they defeated the Washington Capitals in Game 1. They were no longer the expansion team no one expected to be there. They were the team in the driver's seat for a championship.

"Let's face it. We started the season, and there was no expectations for our hockey club. Did the expectations change going [through] the playoffs? Sure they did," said head coach Gerard Gallant.

And then they lost three games in a row to the Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final. Which, ironically, put them back in their comfort zone: The last 31 teams to take a 3-1 series lead in the Final have all won the Cup.

So farewell, expectations.

"There are a lot of similarities to earlier this season," said defenseman Shea Theodore. "You read about them: They don't have a good lineup or they can't score goals or can't play defense. We've proven everyone wrong all year."

Defenseman Nate Schmidt said that the doubt the team faced externally at the beginning of the season and at this point in the playoffs was "equal" in his eyes, and that the Knights have no choice but to battle it.

"There's no Plan B or back door to go to here. There's no side entrance. We have to face this thing head-on. You have to fight your way out of the corner. I think our group revels in those types of situations," he said.

What do the Knights need to do to win Game 5 on Thursday night and extend the series?

One might assume it's to experience a moment that indicates that whatever good fortune the Capitals seem to own in this series is transferable to Vegas. Or, to put it more succinctly, the opposite of James Neal missing an empty net in the first period of Game 4.

"The missed goal was a turning point," said defenseman Colin Miller, who also cited his own penalty in the first period as something that killed the Knights' momentum after a strong start.

But Schmidt said it's not about one harbinger.

"I don't think it's looking for that moment. It think it's more of a ... you look up and down the bench and you see guys moving their feet, playing hard, getting in on the forecheck. That's what gets our motor running. Not one play in the game," he said.

What Game 5 comes down to is twofold. The first key is creating a sense of doubt in the Capitals, something the Knights haven't done at all this series. This was a team that led into the third period in 10 of their previous 15 playoff games before the Final, but it hasn't done so yet against the Caps.

"[Doubt] comes into play when we aren't playing our game. When we are, we're putting doubt in other teams' minds," said Theodore.

The other key is using their home crowd to their advantage as they have throughout the season. That includes the crowd at their practice facility, which numbered over a thousand for their off-day skate on Wednesday.

"We thrive off this crowd. We thrive off being here. Getting the energy of the practice. It propels us to play with a little more confidence," said Schmidt.

Confidence usually is in short order for a team facing a 3-1 series deficit. But for the Knights, being counted out is the only thing they've known as a franchise.

"It's an old cliché, but you have to win four games. And last game was a good start for us. They're going to work their tails off tomorrow night," said Gallant.