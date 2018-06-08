The celebration is on in Washington, D.C. -- and for Washington Capitals players and their fans everywhere -- after the Caps won their first title in franchise history with a 4-3 Game 5 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
It's the first big four pro sports championship for the nation's capital since 1992, and the first for Stanley Cup Final MVP Alex Ovechkin, and everywhere from Vegas to D.C. celebrated the Cup win.
MAYHEM!!! #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/jjpzFZqXgZ— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 8, 2018
CUP TOUR!— dckerNBC4 (@dckerNBC4) June 8, 2018
Ovechkin and team walking through the MGM@nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/CEWFtQ07OX
Congrats not only to the @Capitals and the players, but to the whole City of DC. What a year, what a series, and so well deserved! The Cup is coming to town! @Holts170 you are an absolute stud!🔥 #DMV— Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) June 8, 2018
I'm so proud to be born and raised in Las Vegas and so proud to call the @GoldenKnights my team! To be able to root for a team from my home town for the first time in my life was the most fun I've ever had! Now I understand what it means to be a fan! What a year fellas!⚔️ #VGK— Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) June 8, 2018
Fans of the Washington Capitals paraded through the streets of D.C. — and climbed buildings — after their team won the Stanley Cup on Thursday night.
Special edition copies of the Washington Post were sold to Capitals fans outside Capital One Arena in D.C. after their Stanley Cup victory.
📹 #Capitals fans react to Caps going up 4-3 late in the 3rd #WBZ #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/9p6N23D8ak— Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) June 8, 2018
Here's what the last few seconds of the game looked like inside the arena #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup #Fox5Caps @Capitals pic.twitter.com/aC1wtDorQc— Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) June 8, 2018
WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS!!! #ALLCAPS #STANLEYCUP pic.twitter.com/uBSP6XXTJO— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 8, 2018
My favorite photo from last night: A Caps fan gets on another fan's shoulders to lift a makeshift Stanley Cup made out of LaCroix sparkling water cans and a colander (📷 by Bokeh Lane Photography) pic.twitter.com/eZrgjn4cbX— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 8, 2018