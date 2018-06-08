        <
          Washington, D.C., Capitals (and fans) celebrate Stanley Cup Final win

          Washington Capitals fans celebrate winning the Stanley Cup outside Capital One Arena

          Washington Capitals fans celebrate winning the Stanley Cup outside Capital One Arena in D.C. on Thursday night. Video by Greg Rosenstein (0:46)

          10:00 AM ET
          • Rachel MarcusESPN Editor
          The celebration is on in Washington, D.C. -- and for Washington Capitals players and their fans everywhere -- after the Caps won their first title in franchise history with a 4-3 Game 5 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

          It's the first big four pro sports championship for the nation's capital since 1992, and the first for Stanley Cup Final MVP Alex Ovechkin, and everywhere from Vegas to D.C. celebrated the Cup win.

          Fans of the Washington Capitals paraded through the streets of D.C. — and climbed buildings — after their team won the Stanley Cup on Thursday night.

          Special edition copies of the Washington Post were sold to Capitals fans outside Capital One Arena in D.C. after their Stanley Cup victory.

