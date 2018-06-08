Washington Capitals fans celebrate winning the Stanley Cup outside Capital One Arena in D.C. on Thursday night. Video by Greg Rosenstein (0:46)

The celebration is on in Washington, D.C. -- and for Washington Capitals players and their fans everywhere -- after the Caps won their first title in franchise history with a 4-3 Game 5 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

It's the first big four pro sports championship for the nation's capital since 1992, and the first for Stanley Cup Final MVP Alex Ovechkin, and everywhere from Vegas to D.C. celebrated the Cup win.

CUP TOUR!

Ovechkin and team walking through the MGM@nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/CEWFtQ07OX — dckerNBC4 (@dckerNBC4) June 8, 2018

Congrats not only to the @Capitals and the players, but to the whole City of DC. What a year, what a series, and so well deserved! The Cup is coming to town! @Holts170 you are an absolute stud!🔥 #DMV — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) June 8, 2018

I'm so proud to be born and raised in Las Vegas and so proud to call the @GoldenKnights my team! To be able to root for a team from my home town for the first time in my life was the most fun I've ever had! Now I understand what it means to be a fan! What a year fellas!⚔️ #VGK — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) June 8, 2018

Fans of the Washington Capitals paraded through the streets of D.C. — and climbed buildings — after their team won the Stanley Cup on Thursday night.

Special edition copies of the Washington Post were sold to Capitals fans outside Capital One Arena in D.C. after their Stanley Cup victory.