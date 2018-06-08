NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is defending the expansion draft that loaded first-year franchise Vegas with talent.

The Golden Knights were the surprise of the NHL this season, winning the Pacific Division and rolling all the way to the Stanley Cup Final against Washington.

Critics have suggested the expansion draft was too generous for the new franchise, which saw strong play from veterans including goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, James Neal and others.

Bettman was asked about it during an NBC interview during the first intermission of Game 5 and said the league's "competitive balance shows anything is possible.''

He noted the turnaround seasons this season by Colorado and New Jersey.

Said Bettman: "If you're passionate about your team, you have hope for every season.''