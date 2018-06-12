        <
        >

          Oliver Ekman-Larsson agrees to new deal with Coyotes

          11:18 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Arizona Coyotes answered the question as to whether they would keep Oliver Ekman-Larsson or use him as the latest bargaining chip in their rebuild, reportedly agreeing to a new deal with the defenseman.

          According to TSN, the 26-year-old has verbally agreed to an eight-year deal worth over $8 million per season. Ekman-Larsson was going into the final year of a six-year, $33 million contract he signed in 2013.

          The Coyotes are coming off back-to-back 70-point seasons and haven't made the playoffs since 2011-12. With the rebuilding dragging on, other teams had inquired about the availability of Ekman-Larsson in exchange for prospects and/or draft picks. But the Arizona Republic and Sportsnet both reported Monday that teams were told he was off the market.

          Despite their lack of success, Ekman-Larsson has expressed a desire to remain in Arizona -- where he has spent his entire career.

          Ekman-Larsson was the sixth overall pick in the 2009 draft by the Coyotes. The Swede has been a consistent offensive defenseman, scoring 14 goals and adding 28 assists last season. His best offensive season came in 2015-16 when he had 55 points. He is a two-time All-Star.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices