The scouting is done, as all eyes turn to Dallas for the 2018 NHL draft.

More than 200 players will be selected over seven rounds, and the consensus among teams, scouts, coaches and analysts ends with Rasmus Dahlin at No. 1 overall. The draft class is marked by depth, as there isn't a ton of separation between the players ranked from No. 11-50. Every team is going to have a very different draft board this year.

Here are my top 80 players available in this season's draft class. This is my rankings, not a projection of where I believe each player will be drafted. For full analysis on each player, be sure to check out my Insider in-depth ranking profiles, as well as a look at some interesting late-rounders and the top draft-eligible goaltenders.