Trotz resigns as Capitals head coach

Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz has tendered his resignation from the team, becoming a free agent after leading the franchise to its first Stanley Cup on June 7.

"Barry Trotz informed the organization today of his decision to resign as head coach of the Washington Capitals. We are obviously disappointed by Barry's decision, but would like to thank Barry for all his efforts the past four years and for helping bring the Stanley Cup to Washington. Barry is a man of high character and integrity and we are grateful for his leadership and for all that he has done for our franchise," said the Capitals in a statement.

Barry Trotz hoists up the Stanley Cup after Game Five of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final. Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

It was believed that Trotz did not have a contract after this season. Elliotte Friedman of Sportnset, however, reported on Monday there was two-year extension on that contract if Trotz won the Stanley Cup. That extension was negotiated in 2014, at a time before head coaches like Mike Babcock of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Joel Quenneville of the Chicago Blackhawks exploded the coaches salary market with blockbuster deals.

The Capitals and Trotz attempted to renegotiate an extension on better conditions for Trotz, but were unable to come to terms.

Trotz, 55, and the Capitals had openly discussed getting a new contract done since the team won the Cup in Game 5 over the Vegas Golden Knights. GM Brian MacLellan said "he just won a Stanley Cup ... if he wants to be back, he'll be back" moments after the team's victory. Trotz said that night, "These are my kids. This is a pretty special group. We'll talk. I'm not worried, one way or the other."

Later, at the team's championship parade, Trotz talked about the team striving to win back-to-back Stanley Cups, telling the crowd "we'll do it again." But his optimism was cautious.

"We've got lots of good things going," Trotz said. "We'll work through what we need to do. If that's what they want, then something will get done. If not, we'll deal with that."

In four seasons under Barry Trotz, the Capitals were 205-89-34, the best record in the league. He becomes the first active coach since Mike Keenan with the New York Rangers in 1994 to not return to the team with whom he won the Stanley Cup in the previous season.

Speculation for Trotz turns to the New York Islanders, the only NHL team currently without a head coach. As for the Capitals, they've been grooming associate coach Todd Reirden for a head coaching gig. Reirden, who has been responsible for coaching their defensemen, wasn't allowed to interview with teams last summer.