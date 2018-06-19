The Ottawa Senators traded left winger Mike Hoffman to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, nearly a week after allegations surfaced that his fianceé harassed captain Erik Karlsson's wife online.

Hoffman, 28, was traded, along with ECHL defenseman Cody Donaghey and Ottawa's fifth-round choice in the 2020 draft, to the Sharks for veteran forward Mikkel Boedker, defenseman Julius Bergman and a sixth-round draft choice in 2020.

"Today's trade showcases our determination to strengthen the future of the team by improving chemistry, leadership and character in the locker room and on the ice. We are confident it is a step in the right direction for the long-term success of this organization," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement.

Melinda Karlsson filed an order of protection against Monika Caryk, Hoffman's fianceé, on May 4, alleging that she harassed the Karlssons online. That harassment included remarks about the death of their child, who was stillborn in March, via comments on Melinda Karlsson's Instagram account under a pseudonym.

"Monika Caryk has uttered numerous statements wishing my unborn child dead ... uttered that she wished I was dead and that someone should 'take out' my husband's legs to end his career," the document said, according to media reports.

Hoffman and Caryk have denied the accusation.

"It's 150 percent that it's not us," Hoffman told the Ottawa Citizen. "We have nothing to hide. We're willing to cooperate in any way to solve this and figure it out and prove that it wasn't us."

But the court of public opinion ruled against them swiftly. That included the spouses of former Senators players who spoke out against Caryk and in support of the Karlssons on social media.

"This crossed the line from cyber bullying to something entirely different in April," Julie Turris, the wife of former Senators center Kyle Turris, wrote on Twitter. "Unfortunate that this private matter has become public. Incredibly proud of my girl for standing up for herself and her family, it took courage."

Hoffman has 107 goals and 123 assists in 342 games for the Senators since 2011-12. He was viewed as a valuable commodity at the trade deadline for teams seeking a productive left winger with a reasonable cap hit of $5,187,500 through 2020.

But the return on this deal from San Jose is an indication that Hoffman's stock had plummeted since the allegations were made public. Boedker, 28, is coming off a 37-point season and makes $4 million through 2020.

"Mikkel Boedker is a competitive, versatile, two-way forward who can play both wings. He has a track record of playing his best hockey in the most important games, including the playoffs and internationally. His skill set -- in particular his speed -- along with his veteran leadership fits with our vision for the team," Dorion said.

It's a bold move for the Sharks, who signed left winger Evander Kane to a seven-year, $49 million contract before he hit free agency and have new contracts for stars Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture due before next summer.

For Ottawa, the attention now turns to Karlsson, the team's superstar, who can sign a new deal with the Senators beginning July 1. He can become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2019.