LAS VEGAS -- In two seasons, P.K. Subban has become the face of the Nashville Predators. He's one of the best defensemen in the NHL, with a nomination for the Norris Trophy this season.

But he'll turn 30 next season. He carries a $9 million cap hit through 2022, and the Predators declined to honor his no-movement clause when he was traded from the Montreal Canadiens. Factor in Nashville's elimination in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after making the Final in 2016, and Subban's name was suddenly churning around the trade rumor mill as the offseason approached. So much so that his general manager, David Poile, had to declare that there had been no discussions about trading Subban.

A general manager saying visibly that Subban isn't on the trading block.

Where have we heard that before?

"Whether there are trade rumors or not, having gone through it before, it doesn't really faze me," Subban told the ESPN on Ice podcast on Wednesday while referencing the speculation in Montreal that eventually resulted in his trade to the Predators. "I'm obviously very, very happy in Nashville. We have a great group of guys. We have a phenomenal team, talentwise. I'm happy being a part of that group. I want to remain a part of that group."

But Subban knows what his cap hit is. He knows that his general manager has never shied away from making dramatic changes, including trading franchise defenseman Shea Weber for Subban in 2016. Hence, he knows anything can happen, and just hopes that it doesn't.

"I also understand that Nashville has one of the smartest hockey minds in David Poile," Subban said. "Whether I'm a part of that plan or not, he's going to make the moves that are necessary to make the team better. That's not just for next year, but for years to come. I hope that I'm a part of his plan.

"I was very happy to hear him have my back. But I know it's part of the business. I know things can change. That's fine with me. That's a part of it. All you can control is being a good role model in the community, stay out of trouble and playing the game hard, making the best of opportunities when they present themselves, which is what I'm trying to do in Nashville."