Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning won his first James Norris Memorial Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman, as the league handed out postseason awards at its annual gala show from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

Hedman shared first place among NHL defensemen with a career-high 17 goals, tied for the second-most in one season by a Lightning blueliner. He also ranked fifth among NHL defensemen with 63 points.

Hedman beat out fellow finalists Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings and P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators.

New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's best rookie, beating out Vancouver's Brock Boeser and Arizona's Clayton Keller.

The 21-year-old Barzal became an immediate star while scoring 85 points in 82 games for the Islanders in his first full NHL season. The 16th overall pick in the 2015 draft scored 20 points more than any other rookie, racking up 22 goals and 63 assists while centering the Islanders' second line and providing a formidable one-two punch behind star John Tavares.

Among his many superlatives, Barzal became the first rookie in NHL history to post at least three five-point games since Montreal's Joe Malone did it way back in 1917-18 -- the NHL's inaugural season.

Barzal is the Isles' fifth winner of the Calder Trophy, joining a trio of Hall of Famers -- Denis Potvin (1974), Bryan Trottier (1976), Mike Bossy (1978) -- and Bryan Berard (1997).

Edmonton's Connor McDavid won the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the league's best player as voted by the NHLPA, for the second straight year.

Retiring Canucks twins Daniel and Henrik Sedin won the King Clancy Trophy for leadership qualities off and on the ice.

A few trophies awarded in Las Vegas carried no suspense because they were earned based on statistical achievements in the regular season.

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin won his seventh Richard Trophy as the NHL's top goal-scorer, and Los Angeles' Jonathan Quick won the Jennings Trophy for the second time as the goalie for the team allowing the NHL's fewest goals.

McDavid is not a Hart Trophy finalist after winning the award last season as the NHL's most valuable player, but he already won his second consecutive Art Ross Trophy as the league's scoring champion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.