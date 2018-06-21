All of the 2018 NHL Award winners

Who won all of the major hardware for the 2017-18 season? Get the full rundown here:
Hart Trophy
Awarded to the player judged most valuable to his team: Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils
Jack Adams Award
Awarded to the NHL coach judged to have contributed the most to his team's success: Gerard Gallant, Vegas Golden Knights
Vezina Trophy
Awarded to the goalkeeper judged to be the best at his position: Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators
Selke Trophy
Awarded to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game: Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings
Bill Masterton Trophy
Awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey: Brian Boyle, New Jersey Devils
Lady Byng Trophy
Awarded to the player judged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability: William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights
Mark Messier Leadership Award
Given to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey: Deryk Engelland, Vegas Golden Knights
Calder Trophy
Awarded to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition: Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
Norris Trophy
Awarded to the defenseman that demonstrated the greatest all-around ability in the position: Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
King Clancy Trophy
Awarded to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community: Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin, Vancouver Canucks
William Jennings Trophy
Goaltender(s) who played 25 games or more for the team with the fewest goals against: Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings
Ted Lindsay Award
Most valuable player, as voted on by the NHLPA: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Art Ross Trophy
Given to the player who leads the league in points: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy
Given to the player who leads the league in goals: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals