All of the 2018 NHL Award winners

Who won all of the major hardware for the 2017-18 season? Get the full rundown here:

Hart Trophy

Awarded to the player judged most valuable to his team: Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils

Jack Adams Award

Awarded to the NHL coach judged to have contributed the most to his team's success: Gerard Gallant, Vegas Golden Knights

In one of the least surprising outcomes of the night, Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant won the Jack Adams Award. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Vezina Trophy

Awarded to the goalkeeper judged to be the best at his position: Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators

Selke Trophy

Awarded to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game: Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

Bill Masterton Trophy

Awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey: Brian Boyle, New Jersey Devils

Devils forward Brian Boyle gave a memorable speech after winning the Masterton Trophy. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lady Byng Trophy

Awarded to the player judged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability: William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights

Mark Messier Leadership Award

Given to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey: Deryk Engelland, Vegas Golden Knights

Calder Trophy

Awarded to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition: Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

After leading all rookies this season with 85 points, Mathew Barzal added the Calder Trophy to his collection of accolades. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Norris Trophy

Awarded to the defenseman that demonstrated the greatest all-around ability in the position: Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

King Clancy Trophy

Awarded to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community: Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin, Vancouver Canucks

The Sedins capped off a Hall of Fame career with a King Clancy Memorial Trophy. AP Photo/John Locher

William Jennings Trophy

Goaltender(s) who played 25 games or more for the team with the fewest goals against: Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings

Ted Lindsay Award

Most valuable player, as voted on by the NHLPA: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Art Ross Trophy

Given to the player who leads the league in points: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy

Given to the player who leads the league in goals: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals