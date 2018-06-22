DALLAS -- Goalie Robin Lehner will become an unrestricted free agent after Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill said the team will not extend a qualifying offer to retain the rights of their third-year starter.

"It was a difficult decision," Botterill told reporters Friday in Dallas, hours before the Sabres open the NHL draft with the No. 1 pick. "When you finish 31st, you have to make some difficult choices and we have informed Robin that he's not coming back next year."

Botterill said the team has informed Lehner of the decision not to pick up his option, which was valued at about $4 million.

Lehner's tenure in Buffalo was plagued by injuries and inconsistency. He missed the first half of his first season in Buffalo after spraining his right ankle in the Sabres opening game. He finished with a 42-61-22 record in Buffalo, and particularly struggled in winning just six shootout decisions.

Botterill said one of the reasons behind the decision was to provide Linus Ullmark with an opportunity to win the starting job after spending the past three seasons in the minors.

"There's a growing process here with everything," Botterill told reporters. "We think Linus is ready for the next challenge here but to hand over the No. 1 role, I think that's unfair to any young goalie."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.