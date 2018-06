GLENDALE, ARIZ. -- The Arizona Coyotes acquired defenseman Robbie Russo from the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday for a conditional seventh-round pick next year.

The 25-year-old former Notre Dame player had nine goals, 23 assists and 81 penalty minutes in 75 games for Grand Rapids last season in the American Hockey League. He had two penalty minutes in 19 games for Detroit in 2016-17.

The 6-foot, 192-pound defenseman from Westmont, Illinois, was drafted by the New York Islanders in the fourth round in 2011 and signed with the Red Wings as a free agent in August 2015.