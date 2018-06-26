The Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee will make its picks for the Class of 2018 on Tuesday, and as usual there's a lock and a lot of maybes. Here's a look at the candidates for the players category:

Lock

Martin Brodeur, Goalie (First year of eligibility)

Brodeur is first in career wins (691), first in career shutouts (125), has four Vezina trophies, five Jennings trophies for fewest goals against in a season, a Calder Trophy for rookie of the year and three Stanley Cups. Oh, and they put a trapezoid behind the net to prevent him from playing the puck like a defenseman, because the dude played the puck like a defenseman. The surest thing of sure things for the Class of 2018, or any year. The fact he's one of the most well-liked individuals in the game is the cherry atop the sundae.

Likely

Daniel Alfredsson, right wing (second year); Martin St. Louis, right wing (first year)

The wait is over for Alfredsson -- probably. The Ottawa Senators (and Detroit Red Wings!) winger has 444 goals (No. 62 all time) and 1,157 points (No. 51 all time). He won the Calder Trophy as top rookie, but the highest he ever finished for the Hart Trophy was fifth in 2005-06, his only 100-point season, which is to say that consistency was the key during Alfredsson's 1,246 career games. He also owns Olympic gold and silver, with 27 points in 26 Winter Games appearances for Sweden, though he never won a Stanley Cup.

There's a compelling argument to be made that Alfredsson belongs in the "great, not immortal" category. But he is one of the all-time good guys in the game, an ambassador for the sport and the kind of gentleman who's likely to have earned a place in the good graces of the selection committee. Plus, the Hall of Fame is in Ontario, and Senators fans could use a glimmer of positive news these days.

The diminutive Martin St. Louis scored 391 goals and won three Lady Byngs. Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis is in his first year of eligibility after retiring with the New York Rangers in 2015, and many anticipate the undrafted, diminutive sniper (who was listed at 5-foot-8) will enter the Hall in 2018.

But look at the forwards who have made it into the Hall on the first ballot in the past 10 years: Teemu Selanne, Sergei Fedorov, Peter Forsberg, Mike Modano, Joe Sakic, Mats Sundin, Brett Hull, Luc Robitaille, Steve Yzerman, Ron Francis and Mark Messier. The lowest point total from that group is Forsberg at 885 -- and that's because he only played in 708 games. St. Louis has 1,033 points in 1,134 career games, good for No. 73 all time.

There are some, like hockey historian Joe Pelletier, who believe that the Hall of Fame selection process has morphed into a two-tier system. The immortals, like Brodeur, get in on the first ballot; the less obvious greats wait a year or two. So I'm not sure if St. Louis will be judged to be as a first-ballot guy. That said, no player in NHL history with two scoring titles has missed the Hall of Fame cut, so St. Louis is getting in eventually with his two Art Ross wins, to go along with his Hart Trophy in 2003-04.

Also, no player has missed the Hall of Fame cut with at least 300 goals and at least two Lady Byng trophies; St. Louis has 391 goals and three Byngs.

Chances are good both Alfredsson and St. Louis get in, along with Brodeur.

Closing in

Doug Wilson, defenseman (22nd year); Sergei Zubov, defenseman (sixth year)

The Hall of Fame hasn't selected a defenseman in its last two classes. Assuming they add one in 2018, these are two names to watch.

Wilson won the Norris once and was a top-four finisher three other times. His offensive numbers are among the best all time. His 0.81 points-per-game average ranks eighth among defensemen with at least 657 games played, aka the Bobby Orr cutoff. He has a sterling personal résumé that perhaps has been dragged down by the fact that he never played for the Stanley Cup. He has had a pretty long wait already, but Mark Howe waited 13 years, and Wilson's case is arguably stronger. He has a lot of friends in that selection committee room, too.

Two-time Stanley Cup winner Sergei Zubov is finally getting some attention. Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Zubov's points-per-game average is 0.72, a fraction behind Nicklas Lidstrom's (0.73), but then, when hasn't he been behind Lidstrom? That's the rallying cry from Zubov supporters, who believe he's one of the most underrated players in NHL history, thanks to Lidstrom's shadow and Zubov's "anonymity" playing for the Dallas Stars -- which apparently didn't extend to Mike Modano, but whatever. Zubov, who won two Stanley Cups, also has become a darling of the analytics movement. His case for the Hall has been steadily building, and it's one worth watching. New selection committee member Pierre McGuire is a fan.

The waiting room

Sergei Gonchar, defenseman (first year); Kevin Lowe, defenseman (17th year); Alexander Mogilny, right wing (ninth year); Jeremy Roenick, center (sixth year)

Gonchar retired in 2015 and is eligible for the first time in 2018. He was in the top five for the Norris Trophy four times, though he didn't win one. He won the Stanley Cup once with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He played 1,301 games and amassed 811 points, which is 17th all time. Great player, but is he first ballot?

Lowe was the backbone of six Stanley Cup championship teams -- five of them with the dynastic Edmonton Oilers squads that have already produced six Hall of Famers. He lacks individual hardware, but that didn't stop Mark Howe from getting the nod.

Mogilny's case was bolstered by the recent inductions of Eric Lindros and Pavel Bure, whose total games were far smaller than Mogilny's 990. His points per game (1.042) and being the first Russian defection to the NHL make for a compelling case.

Roenick's case is one of fame, as he never won an individual award or a Stanley Cup, but he had 513 goals and 1,216 points. One of the singular talents of his generation, but that generation included several centers that are already in the Hall.

Outside, looking In

Rod Brind'Amour, center (fifth year); Theo Fleury, right Wing (12th year); Boris Mikhailov, right Wing (34th year); Curtis Joseph, goalie (sixth year); Chris Osgood, goalie (fourth year); Keith Tkachuk, left wing (fifth year)

Brind'Amour, who had 1,184 points in 1,484 games (22nd all time) and two Selke wins as top defensive forward, is being re-examined as an all-time great two-way forward.

Fleury's campaign seems to pick up momentum each year, but the 5-foot-6 winger probably has to wait until St. Louis gets his call, or until another mighty mite gets in.

Mikhailov benefits from a new appreciation for Soviet-era talent by the Hall, and the former linemate of Valeri Kharlamov and Vladimir Petrov has been lauded recently.

CuJo is fifth in career wins (454) and third in career losses (352). His playoff save percentage actually matches that of Osgood (.916). But despite finishing in the top four in Vezina voting five times, he never won one, nor did he win a Stanley Cup -- something the selection committee has always valued in its goalie picks, with Ed Giacomin being an exception.

Osgood's case comes as the backbone of two dominant Red Wings Stanley Cup teams, including a 1.55 goals-against average in 19 games in 2008. His 401 career wins rank 13th all-time. He won two Jennings trophies but was a Vezina finalist just once.

As for Tkachuk, his 538 goals and 2,219 penalty minutes tell you all you need to know about one of the NHL's prototypical power forwards of his era. But the complete lack of any individual or team hardware in the NHL hurts.

The field

Some interesting names fall short of our Hall of Fame odds, each with some level of fatal flaw to their candidacies.

Peter Bondra has the goals (503) but lacks the prestige. Pierre Turgeon's 1,327 points are 32nd all time and more than Hall of Famers such as Peter Stastny (1,239) and Dino Ciccarelli (1,200) amassed. Still, one can't help shake the notion that both players are quintessential "Hall of Very Good" examples, forever used to prove the comparative greatness of others. Dale Hunter has a unique blend of offense, defense and penalty minutes, but the Hall of Fame probably doesn't want to open that can of injurious worms from the Turgeon hit. Steve Larmer was an iron man and has a numbers case but lacks the sizzle. Ditto for Pat Verbeek, despite being the "Little Ball of Hate."

Oh, and then there's goaltender Tim Thomas, who absolutely dominated his position for a span of five years and won two Vezinas and a Conn Smythe with the Boston Bruins and who actually has a legitimate case for the Hall of Fame, if longevity isn't the ultimate measure. But the Hall of Fame typically likes to induct players who will actually show up for the ceremony, and, well, Thomas has fallen out of the public eye since retirement.

Who else gets in?

It's hard to imagine Willie O'Ree won't be selected in the Builder category this year, helping to right the wrong of having him outside the Hall for this long. He broke the NHL color barrier in 1958 with the Boston Bruins and was the league's lone black player until 1974. For the last two decades, he has been an ambassador for the NHL, reaching out to underserved communities in an effort to broaden the game's appeal. The NHL's diversity ambassador for the "Hockey is for Everyone" initiative, he had the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award named in his honor this year. It was presented posthumously to Humboldt Broncos coach Darcy Haugan.

Given the groundswell of support in the last year, it's hard to imagine O'Ree falling short of the Hall. It's easy to imagine what the reaction from fans and media will be if he does.

As for women's hockey players, Jayna Hefford was a driving force in four Olympic gold medals for Team Canada and is the second-leading scorer in Canadian Women's Hockey League history. Jennifer Botterill is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion for Canada. One of them could get the nod, with the legendary Hayley Wickenheiser up next year.