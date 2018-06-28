The Washington Capitals have agreed to a one-year, $1 million deal with playoff star Devante Smith-Pelly, according to multiple reports.

Smith-Pelly did not receive a qualifying offer from the Caps and had become an unrestricted free agent. But he continued to negotiate and the sides agreed to a deal Wednesday afternoon.

Devante Smith-Pelly, in front of center Chandler Stephenson, celebrates his goal in the third period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. AP Photo/John Locher

Smith-Pelly made the league minimum of $650,000 in 2017-18. He turned down more lucrative offers than the $1 million deal from the Capitals because he wanted to stay with the team, according to reports.

Smith-Pelly scored seven goals during the Caps' run to the Stanley Cup, including the game-tying goal in the third period of the Cup-clinching Game 5.