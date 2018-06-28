Forward Devante Smith-Pelly, who scored seven goals during the playoffs as the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup, has re-signed with the team on a one-year, $1 million deal, it was announced Thursday.

Smith-Pelly, 26, played a career-high 75 games during the regular season, scoring seven goals and tallying nine assists on a career-high 103 shots.

He matched his season-long goal output during the postseason, including finding the net in three straight games against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final.

Smith-Pelly, who made the league minimum of $650,000 in 2017-18, did not receive a qualifying offer from the Caps and had become an unrestricted free agent. He turned down more lucrative offers than the $1 million deal from the Capitals because he wanted to stay with the team, according to reports.

The second-round pick in the 2010 NHL draft has 93 career points (40 goals) and has also played for Anaheim, Montreal and New Jersey during his career.