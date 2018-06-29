ARLINGTON, Va. -- Defenseman Michal Kempny has re-signed with the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals for $10 million over four years, it was announced Friday.

Washington picked up Kempny from the Chicago Blackhawks at the trade deadline for a 2018 third-round draft pick.

He was helpful during the Capitals' postseason run to their first title, getting two goals and three assists while averaging more than 17-plus minutes per game as a top-four defenseman.

The 27-year-old from the Czech Republic is the latest in a series of players to remain with Washington this offseason, instead of joining a new team. That includes top defenseman John Carlson and winger Devante Smith-Pelly.