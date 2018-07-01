These are the notable free-agent signings and post-draft trades of the offseason. The most recent deals are at the top.

Latest signings

July 1

Source: James van Riemsdyk to sign five-year, $35 million deal with Flyers

June 30

Logan Couture signs eight-year extension to remain with the San Jose Sharks

Detroit Red Wings bring back veteran defenseman Mike Green on two-year deal

Arizona Coyotes re-sign defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson to a two-year contract

Ryan Reaves returns to Vegas Golden Knights on two-year, $5.55 million deal

New Jersey Devils retain backup goaltender Eddie Lack on one-year deal

June 29

Kings, Drew Doughty agree to eight-year contract extension

Analysis: How Doughty deal impacts the Kings' cap, other high-end defensemen and the Maple Leafs.

June 24

Capitals' defenseman John Carlson agrees to 8-year, $64M contract

Analysis: How Carlson's deal impacts the Caps, other free agents and the Erik Karlsson Sweepstakes.

June 23

Kings sign Ilya Kovalchuk to three-year deal

Analysis: Kovalchuk picks the Kings: Now what?

