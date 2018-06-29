The Washington Capitals found the successor to Stanley Cup-winning coach Barry Trotz on their own bench. Associate coach Todd Reirden, 47, was named the 18th head coach in franchise history Friday.

Reirden, 47, is a highly regarded coach who specialized in working with the team's defensemen. He joined the Capitals in 2014, having previously spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, winning the Stanley Cup with them in 2009.

"We feel that the time is right for Todd to lead our hockey club," general manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement. "Based on his coaching experience, communication abilities, his approach to the game and the respect he commands in our locker room, we feel that Todd has earned this opportunity.

"Todd has played an integral part in helping lead our team to the Stanley Cup championship and we feel his appointment as head coach will enable our organization to transition seamlessly into next season and beyond."

Reirden had been groomed as a potential head coach by the Capitals for the last few seasons. In 2016, he was promoted from assistant coach to associate coach. They wouldn't permit other teams to interview him for vacancies last summer.

The Capitals confirmed that Reirden is the only person they interviewed to succeed Trotz.

Trotz tendered his resignation from the Capitals on June 18, having coached them since 2014. When Washington won the Stanley Cup, it triggered a two-year contract extension for Trotz at a nominal salary that would have paid him far below what contemporaries such as Mike Babcock and Joel Quenneville had received since Trotz signed his.

"His representative wants to take advantage of Barry's experience and Stanley Cup win and was trying to negotiate a deal that compensates him as one of the better coaches in the league, top four or five coaches," said MacLellan, who indicated that a five-year term was a major obstacle in the talks.

Three days after his resignation, Trotz agreed to a five-year contract with the New York Islanders, a division rival of the Capitals.

Reirden will take over a team whose defense looks very much intact from the group he coached to the Cup last season. No. 1 defenseman John Carlson signed an eight-year deal before free agency, while Michal Kempny signed a four-year deal earlier Friday. Matt Niskanen, Dmitry Orlov and Christian Djoos are all under contract. Brooks Orpik, who was traded to the Colorado Avalanche and had his contract bought out, could return to the Capitals with a more manageable cap hit.

In Reirden's four seasons with the team, the Capitals have ranked second in the NHL with a 2.45 goals-against average. They led the league last season with a franchise-record 2.16.

As a player, Reirden was selected by New Jersey in the 12th round of the 1990 NHL draft. He recorded 46 points (11 goals, 35 assists) and 181 penalty minutes in 183 career NHL games with Edmonton, St. Louis, Atlanta and Phoenix.