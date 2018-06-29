EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Defenseman Drew Doughty has agreed to an eight-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season to stay with the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles announced the deal Friday for its two-time Stanley Cup-winning cornerstone.

"Drew Doughty is one of the best defensemen in the world and we are obviously excited to have reached this point in the process in which he has committed to the Kings long-term," Kings vice president and general manager Rob Blake said in a statement. "This is great news for our organization and our fans and we will comment further once the contract has been signed and formally announced."

Doughty has been among the NHL's top defensemen throughout a 10-year career spent entirely with the Kings. He won the Norris Trophy as the league's best defenseman in 2016, and he has been a finalist for the award in three other seasons, including 2017-18.

After cracking the Kings' NHL roster as a teenager, Doughty played a major role in the Kings' Stanley Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2014. He has one year left on an eight-year, $56 million contract signed in September 2011.

Doughty, 28, is coming off a season in which he tallied a career-high 60 points. For his career, Doughty only trails Blake for the franchise records in goals, assists and points for a defenseman.

The Kings selected Doughty, a London, Ontario, native, with the second overall pick in the 2008 NHL draft.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.