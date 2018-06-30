MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have acquired right winger Joel Armia, goaltender Steve Mason and a pair of draft picks from the Winnipeg Jets for prospect Simon Bourque.

The draft picks were a seventh-round selection in 2019 and a fourth-rounder in 2020.

Armia posted career highs of 12 goals, 17 assists and 29 points in 79 games last season and had a pair of goals in 13 playoff games. The 25-year-old has 26 goals and 58 points in 180 career NHL games.

Mason went 5-6-1 with a 3.24 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage in 13 games for the Jets last season. The 30-year-old has a career record of 205-183-64 in 476 games with Columbus, Philadelphia and Winnipeg.

Bourque, a defenseman, had three assists in 46 American Hockey League games last season in his first season of pro hockey with the Laval Rocket. The 21-year-old was drafted in the sixth round in 2015.