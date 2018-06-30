        <
        >

          Sabres expected to sign free-agent goalie Carter Hutton

          11:43 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          St. Louis Blues goalie Carter Hutton is expected to sign with the Buffalo Sabres once the NHL's free-agency period opens Sunday, according to multiple reports.

          The two sides are close to having the framework of a deal in place after Hutton visited Buffalo this week, according to reports. Agreements cannot be announced until the signing period begins.

          The 32-year-old Hutton has six seasons of NHL experience, including the past two with the Blues, where he split starting duties with Jake Allen. He finished with a 17-7-3 record and a 2.09 goals-against average in 32 games last year.

          The Sabres have needs at goalie after electing not to re-sign third-year starter Robin Lehner and veteran backup Chad Johnson.

          Hutton would form a tandem with Linus Ullmark, who is pegged to make the jump to the NHL level on a full-time basis after spending the past three years developing in the minors.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices