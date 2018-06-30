        <
          Red Wings, Mike Green agree to $10.75M, 2-year contract

          1:45 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to terms with defenseman Mike Green on a $10.75 million, two-year contract, the Associated Press reported Saturday.

          Green, 32, will count $5.375 million against the salary cap over the next two seasons. Green is taking a pay cut from his previous $6 million salary to stay with the team.

          Green was considered one of the top pending free-agent blueliners available after former teammate John Carlson re-signed with the Washington Capitals for $64 million over eight years.

          Green put up eight goals and 25 assists for 33 points in 66 games before his season was cut short by a neck injury.

          Seven of Green's eight goals came on the power play, where he's a stabilizing force for Detroit. He twice a runner-up for the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman during his time with the Capitals.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

