The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to terms with defenseman Mike Green on a $10.75 million, two-year contract, the Associated Press reported Saturday.

Green, 32, will count $5.375 million against the salary cap over the next two seasons. Green is taking a pay cut from his previous $6 million salary to stay with the team.

Green was considered one of the top pending free-agent blueliners available after former teammate John Carlson re-signed with the Washington Capitals for $64 million over eight years.

Green put up eight goals and 25 assists for 33 points in 66 games before his season was cut short by a neck injury.

Seven of Green's eight goals came on the power play, where he's a stabilizing force for Detroit. He twice a runner-up for the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman during his time with the Capitals.

