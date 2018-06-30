NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils have re-signed backup goaltender Eddie Lack to a one-year, $650,000 contract.

General manager Ray Shero announced the contract Saturday for Lack, who has played in 144 NHL games for four teams.

Lack, 30, was acquired by New Jersey from Calgary in December for defenseman Dalton Prout.

Lack backed up Keith Kincaid when Cory Schneider was hurt. Lack appeared in four games for the Devils, including a 4-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in which he made a career-high 48 saves.

Lack had a 1-2-0 record with a 3.18 goals-against average for New Jersey.

In 16 games with Binghamton of the American Hockey League, he went 6-7-2 with a 2.90 goals-against average.

Lack also previously played for the Vancouver Canucks and Carolina Hurricanes.