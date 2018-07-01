James van Riemsdyk will sign a five-year, $35 million deal with Philadelphia Flyers, a source told ESPN's John Buccigross.

Van Riemsdyk had one of the best seasons of his career in 2017-18 for the Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring a career-high 36 goals and adding 18 assists in 81 games.

It was his sixth season with the Maple Leafs, after he came over in a 2012 deal with the Flyers in exchange for defenseman Luke Schenn.

Van Riemsdyk is coming off a six-year, $25.5 million deal he signed prior to the 2012-13 season.

He was drafted No. 2 overall by the Flyers in 2007.