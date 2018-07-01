        <
          Goalie Anton Khudobin heading to Stars

          9:57 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Goaltender Anton Khudobin, who had a resurgent season with the Boston Bruins, is signing with the Dallas Stars, sources confirmed to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

          In his second stint with the Bruins, Khudobin proved to be a more than capable backup to Tuukka Rask. The 32-year-old was 16-6-7 with a 2.56 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

          Khudobin had expressed interest in staying in Boston, where he also played from 2011 to '13.

          He made $1.2 million in the final year of the two-year contract he signed with Boston.

          Now he heads to Dallas to back up starter Ben Bishop.

